Christina Louka

From Varosha Famagusta Cyprus

24/10/1939 – 07/05/2022

It is with great sadness and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beautiful mum.She leaves behind 3 children Eleftheria, Maria and Loukas who all cherished her. Along with 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren who were honoured to call her their yiayia. Saying our final goodbyes to our shining light.Wednesday 25th May 2022 at 10:30 am at St Demetrios Church, Logan Rd, Edmonton, N9 0LP.Followed by laying mum to rest at 12:30 pm at Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, N11 1EZ. A donation box towards M.N.D Association will be available on the day. Thank you all for your support.

Χριστίνα Λουκά

(από τα Βαρώσια Αμμοχώστου της Κύπρου)

24.10.1939 – 07.05.2022

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της όμορφης μαμάς μας Χριστίνα Λουκά το Σάββατο 7 Μάιου 2022.

Αφήνει πίσω της 3 παιδιά την Ελευθερία, την Μαρία και τον Λουκά που την λάτρευαν πάρα πολύ. Μαζί με 7 εγγόνια και 6 δισέγγονα που είχαν την τιμή να την αποκαλούν γιαγιά τους. Λέμε το τελευταίο αντίο την Τετάρτη 25 Μαΐου 2022, στις 10:30 π.μ., στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Δημητρίου, Logan Rd, Edmonton, N9 0LP, και η ταφή στις 12:30 μ.μ., στο κοιμητήριο του Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, N11 1EZ. Την ημέρα της κηδείας θα διατίθεται κουτί δωρεών προς το M.N.D Association. Σας ευχαριστούμε όλους για την υποστήριξή σας.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family