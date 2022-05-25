Aughi Constantinou

(from Nicosia, Cyprus)

02-02-1935 – 11-05-2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Aughi Constantinou, on Wednesday 11th May 2022, at the age of 87. Aughi leaves behind husband Aristos, daughter Angela, son John, son-in-law Vngelis, grandchildren Maria and Ari, and many friends and family both here and in Cyprus. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 31st May 2022, at St John Baptist Church, Wightman Road N8, at 10.30am, and the burial at Southgate Cemetery, at 12.30pm. Followed by the wake at Cafe 4 Building 4. Access via Building 3North London Business Park Brunswick Park Road N11 1GN (Directly opposite cemetery…park in red bays).

All are welcome

Αυγή Κωνσταντίνου

(από Λευκωσία Κύπρου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας Αυγή Κωνσταντίνου, την Τετάρτη 11 Μαΐου 2022, σε ηλικία 87 ετών. Η Αυγή αφήνει πίσω τον σύζυγο της Αρίστο,

την κόρη της Άντζελα, τον γιο της Γιάννη, τον γαμπρό Βαγγέλη, τα εγγόνια Μαρία και Άρη,

και πολλούς φίλους και συγγενείς τόσο εδώ στην Αγγλία όσο και στην Κύπρο. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τρίτη 31 Μαΐου 2022,στην εκκλησία του Άγιου Γιάννη του Βαπτιστή,

Wightman Road N8, στις 10.30 π.μ. και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Southgate, στις 12.30 μ.μ. Ακολουθεί η παρηγοριά στο Cafe 4 Building 4. Πρόσβαση μέσω του Building 3 North London Business Park Brunswick Park Road N11 1GN (Ακριβώς απέναντι από το κοιμητήριο…παρκάρετε στις κόκκινες γραμμές).

Είστε όλοι ευπρόσδεκτοι

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

