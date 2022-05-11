Antonios (Tony) Savva Kiteos

(from Ayios Amvrosios, Cyprus)

03. 07. 1949 – 27.03.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tony Kiteos, on Sunday 27th March 2022. He leaves behind his son, Alexis and daughter in law Carla, and their children William and Ava, his son Greg, his son Jason and daughter in law Sonia, and their children Aston and Isla, son Simon and daughter in law Natalie, and their daughter Casandra, and wife Manuela. He also leaves behind siblings George and sister-in-law Stella, Maroula and brother-in-law Tasos, and Michalis and sister-in-law Sophia, and their families. Tony was a warm, funny, kind-hearted, and patient man. He will be missed by his family, his many friends and customers of his shop, Tony’s Sewing Centre, in Tufnell Park, which he ran for 42 years. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 17th May at 11:00am at Saint Andrews Church, Kentish Town, NW1 9QB and burial at 14:00pm, at Cheshunt Cemetery, EN7 5DW. The wake will be held from 16:30pm at Aces and Eights bar, NW5 2HP, next to Tony’s shop. Please send flowers to the funeral directors, Demetriou and English, 131-133 Myddleton Rd, N22 8NG, or make a donation at the church, charity TBC.

Αντώνιος (Τόνυ) Σάββα Κιτέος

(από τον Άγιο Αμβρόσιο Κύπρου)

﻿ ﻿Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Τόνυ Κιτέος, την Κυριακή 27 Μαρτίου 2022. Αφήνει πίσω τον γιο του Alexis και τη νύφη του Carla και τα παιδιά τους William και Ava, τον γιο του Greg, τον γιο του Jason και τη νύφη του Sonia και τα παιδιά τους Aston και Isla, τον γιο του Simon και τη νύφη του Natalie και την κόρη τους Casandra και την σύζυγο της Manuela. Αφήνει πίσω και τα αδέρφια του George και τη κουνιάδα Stella, τη Maroula και τον κουνιάδο Tasos, και τον Michalis και τη κουνιάδα Sophia, και οι οικογένειες τους. Ο Τόνι ήταν ζεστός, αστείος, καλόκαρδος και υπομονετικός άνθρωπος. Θα λείψει από την οικογένεια του, τους φίλους του και τους πελάτες του καταστήματος του, Tony’s Sewing Centre, στο Tufnell Park, το οποίο διηύθυνε για 42 χρόνια. Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Τρίτη 17 Μαΐου, στις 11:00 π.μ., στην εκκλησία Saint Andrews, Kentish Town, NW1 9QB και η ταφή στις 14:00 μ.μ., στο Ceshunt Cemetery, EN7 5DW. Η παρηγοριά θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 16:30 μ.μ., στο μπαρ Aces and Eights, NW5 2HP, δίπλα στο κατάστημα του Tony. Τα λουλούδια να σταλθούν στα γραφεία κηδειών του Demetriou and English,131-133 Myddleton Rd, N22 8NG, ή κάντε μια δωρεά στην εκκλησία, φιλανθρωπική οργάνωση θα ακολουθήσει…

