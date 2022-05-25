Anna Andreou

(from Larnaca, Cyprus)

5 June 1941 – 4th May 2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anna Andreou on Wednesday 5th May 2022, at the age of 80. Anna leaves behind, husband, Andreas Andreou, 6 children, Lucas, Georgoulla, Leo, Demitra, Nicholas, Fotoulla, 16 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was very close with her family, she devoted her 63 years with her husband Andreas, never complained even in her last days she was closed person. Very loving, funny warm heart loved to cook and clean, she had many plants and loved to talk to them and even in her last days of life. The funeral will take place on Thursday 26 May, at St Mary’s Church, Trinity Rd, London N22 8LB, at 11am, and burial at Green Acres Kemnal Park Cemetery & Ceremonial Park, A20 Sidcup bypass Chislehurst BR7 6RR, at 1pm.

Άννα Ανδρέου

(από Λάρνακα Κύπρου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Άννας Ανδρέου την Τετάρτη 5 Μαΐου 2022, σε ηλικία 80 ετών. Η Άννα αφήνει πίσω της, σύζυγο, Ανδρέα Ανδρέου, 6 παιδιά, Λουκά, Γεωργούλα, Λέων, Δήμητρα, Νικόλας, Φωτούλα, 16 εγγόνια και 19 δισέγγονα. Ήταν πολύ δεμένη με την οικογένειά της, αφιέρωσε τα 63 της χρόνια με τον σύζυγό της Ανδρέα, δεν παραπονέθηκε ποτέ ούτε τις τελευταίες της μέρες ήταν ένας κλειστός άνθρωπος. Πολύ τρυφερή, αστεία ζεστή καρδιά της άρεσε να μαγειρεύει και να καθαρίζει, είχε πολλά φυτά και της άρεσε να μιλάει μαζί τους ακόμα και στις τελευταίες μέρες της ζωής της. Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Πέμπτη 26 Μαΐου, στην εκκλησία της Παναγίας, Trinity Rd, London N22 8LB, στις 11:00μμ, και η ταφή στο Green Acres Kemnal Park Cemetery & Ceremonial Park, A20 Sidcup bypass Chislehurst BR7 6RR, στη 13:00μμ.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family



