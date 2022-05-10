Andrianou ‘Androulla’ Perikleous

(from Mousere, Limasson, Cyprus)

23.07.1945 – 28.04.2022

Andrianou ‘Androulla’ Perikleous was an adoring wife, mother, grandmother and a friend to all. She leaves behind her devoted and loving husband Leonidas, her son Pericles and wife Antri, her daughter Iphigenia with husband Nicolas, who all cherished her. Along with her four grandchildren Leoanna, Sofie, Leonidas and Marios who were honoured to call her ‘Yiayia’. It is due to this that it brings us great despair to announce her passing on the 28th April 2022. Although she has found peace, it saddens us to see a bright, beautiful light fade away. Please join us in commemorating Androullas life and saying our final goodbyes on the Wednesday 18th May 2022. The church service will be held at 12.30pm at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Nicholas and St Xenophon, Aylestone Rd, Leicester LE2 7LN. Followed by laying her to rest at 2pm at Gilroes Cemetery Groby Rd, Leicester LE3 9QG.The location of the wake will be held at the Forest Hill Golf & Conference Centre Markfield Ln, Botcheston, Leicester LE9 9FH. In the church a donation box towards Alzheimer research will be placed in order to fight against this cruel disease in Androullas name.

Ανδριανού ‘Ανδρούλλα’ Περικλέους

(από Μούσερε, Λεμεσός Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της λατρεμένης μας συζύγου, μητέρας, γιαγιάς και φίλη όλων Ανδριανού ‘Ανδρούλλα’ Περικλέους, στις 28 Απριλίου 2022. Αφήνει πίσω της τον αφοσιωμένο και αγαπημένο σύζυγo της Λεωνίδα, τον γιο της Περικλή και τη σύζυγο του Άντρη, την κόρη της Ιφιγένεια και τον σύζυγο της Νικόλα, όλοι τους την λατρεύανε πολύ. Μαζί με τα τέσσερα εγγόνια της Λεωάννα, Σοφία, Λεωνίδα και Μάριο που είχαν την τιμή να την αποκαλούν «Γιάγια». Αν και έχει βρει γαλήνη, μας λείπει να βλέπουμε ένα λαμπερό, όμορφο φως να σβήνει. Ελάτε μαζί μας να τιμήσουμε τη ζωή της Ανδρούλλας και να πούμε το τελευταίο αντίο την Τετάρτη 18 Μαΐου 2022. Η εκκλησιαστική λειτουργία θα τελεσθεί στις 12.30 μ.μ. στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Νικολάου και του

Αγίου Ξενοφώντα, Aylestone Rd, Leicester LE2 7LN. Ακολούθεί η ταφή στις 2 μ.μ. στο κοιμητήριο του Gilroes Cemetery Groby Rd, Leicester LE3 9QG. Η παρηγοριά θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Forest Hill Golf & Conference Centre Markfield Ln, Botcheston, Leicester LE9 9FH. Στην εκκλησία θα τοποθετηθεί κουτί δωρεών για την έρευνα του Αλτσχάιμερ και την καταπολέμηση αυτής της σκληρής ασθένειας στο όνομα Ανδρούλλας.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family