Andriana Kitipos

(from Milia Farmagusta Cyprus)

14.06.1924 – 11.05.2022

﻿It is with great sadness to announce the death of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother Andriana Kitipos, who sadly passed away on 11th May, at the age of 97. She leaves behind her loving children Rodoulla (Dorothy) Toulla, Panico and Jimmy, sons-in-law, and daughters-in-law, 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, brother Vaki and sister Panayiota and many friends and relatives. Andriana will always be remembered as a wonderful kind and generous person and dedicated Christian. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Rest in peace let your memory be eternal. The service will be held at All Saints Church at Camden Town NW1 0JA on the 30th May 2022, at 12.30pm, followed by the burial at New Southgate cemetery Brunswick Road N11 JJ. There will be a donation box at the church with proceeds going to the All-Saint’s Church at Camden Town.

﻿Ανδριάνα Κιτίπος

(από Μηλιά Φαρμακώστου Κύπρου)

﻿Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας

μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς Ανδριάνας Κιτίπος, η οποία δυστυχώς έφυγε από τη ζωή στις 11 Μαΐου, σε ηλικία 97 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω της τα αγαπημένα της παιδιά Ροντούλλα (Dorothy) Τούλα, Πανίκο και Τζίμη, γαμπρούς και νύφες, 12 εγγόνια και 15 δισέγγονα, αδελφό Βάκη, αδερφή Παναγιώτα, συγγενείς και φίλοι.

Την Ανδριάνα θα τη θυμόμαστε πάντα ως έναν υπέροχο, ευγενικό, γενναιόδωρο άνθρωπο και αφοσιωμένη Χριστιανή. Θα λείψει πολύ σε όλους όσοι τη γνώρισαν. Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη, αιωνία σου η μνήμη. Η λειτουργία θα τελεστεί στην εκκλησία των Αγίων Πάντων στο Camden Town NW1 0JA, στις 30 Μαΐου 2022, στις 12.30 μ.μ., και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Brunswick Road N11 JJ. Θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί δωρεών στην εκκλησία με τα έσοδα να πηγαίνουν στην εκκλησία των Αγίων Πάντων.

