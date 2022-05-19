Andreas Nicos Koumenides

(from Kato Lefkara, Larnaca, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Andreas Nicos Koumenides, on Wednesday 13th May,

at the age of 74. He leaves behind his first cousins Helene Elia. Michael Elia and family, great niece Aletha Papadopoulos and family and great nephew Michael Papadopoulos

from Birmingham and his goddaughter Xanthe Christodoulou from Limassol, Cyprus. Andy, as he was known to us all,

was a kind, modest man with a desire for learning about many aspects of life and very organised to the end.

He was an accomplished musician playing in bands across London and South East in the 1960sand 70s.

He showed great interest in all his family’s various adventures. A special man – so much missed.

In our hearts always. The funeral will take place on Monday 23rd May 2022, at 11:00am, at The Holy Cross and

St Michael Church in Golders Green and the burial at12:30pm. at Hendon Cemetery.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

