Andreas Kyriacou

(from Eptakomi, Famagusta, Cyprus)

30.11.1938 – 17. 05.2022

﻿With great sadness and heavy hearts, we announce that our very beloved husband, father and grandfather, Andreas Kyriacou, passed away on Tuesday 17th May, aged 83. Andreas leaves behind his loving wife Maria, three children Litsa, Kyriacos and Sotiris, seven grandchildren Andrew, Luke, Reanna, Georgia, Dino, Maria and Emelia, sister Iliou and many other saddened relatives and friends. He was dearly loved and will be very deeply missed by us all. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 7th June, at 12.30pm, at St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY and he will be laid to rest at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. The wake will follow at The Walker Ground, 175 Waterfall Road, Southgate, London N14 7JZ. For those who would like to make a charitable donation instead of flowers, there will be a collection at the church, with all proceeds going to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Ανδρέας Κυριάκου

(από Επτακώμη Αμμοχώστου Κύπρου)

﻿ ﻿Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε ότι o αγαπημένος μας σύζυγος, πατέρας και παππούς, Ανδρέας Κυριάκου, έφυγε από τη ζωή την Τρίτη 17 Μαΐου, σε ηλικία 83 ετών. Ο Ανδρέας αφήνει πίσω την αγαπημένη του σύζυγο Μαρία, τρία παιδιά Παντελίτσα, Κυριάκος και Σωτήρης, επτά εγγόνια Ανδρέας, Λουκίς, Ρεάννα, Γεωργία, Ντίνο, Μαρία και Εμέλια, την αδελφή του Ηλιού και πολλούς άλλους συγγενείς και φίλους. Όλοι τον αγαπούσαν και θα λείψει πολύ σε όλους μας. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τρίτη 7 Ιουνίου, στις 12.30 μ.μ., στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY, και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα ακολουθήσει στο The Walker Ground, 175 Waterfall Road, Southgate, London N14 7JZ. Για όσους θα ήθελαν να κάνουν μια φιλανθρωπική δωρεά αντί για λουλούδια, θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί στην εκκλησία, με όλα τα έσοδα να διατίθενται στο Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

