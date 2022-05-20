﻿Androulla Pilalis

(from Pissouri, Limassol, Cyprus)

﻿It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Androulla Pilalis on Saturday 30th April 2022, at the age of 62. Androulla was a loving, powerful and caring person, who will be greatly missed. She was kind, funny and always spoke her mind straight from the heart. She leaves behind her husband Orthodoxos, sons Zach and Zenon,

grandchildren Lucas and Dea, daughter-in-laws Flora and Soraia, brother’s Dohnis and Nakis. The funeral will take place on Wednesday 25th May 2022, at 9:30am,

at St Nectarios, Greek Orthodox Church, 19 Wycliffe Road, London, SW11 5QR and the burial and wake at Wimbledon Cemetery, Gap Road, SW19 8JA, at 11:30am.

Ανδρούλλα Πιλάλης

(από Πισσούρι Λεμεσού, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Ανδρούλλας Πιλάλης το Σάββατο 30 Απριλίου 2022, σε ηλικία 62 ετών. Η Ανδρούλλα ήταν ένας τρυφερός, δυνατός και στοργικός άνθρωπος, που θα μας λείψει πολύ. Ήταν ευγενική, αστεία και πάντα μιλούσε μέσα από την καρδιά της. Αφήνει πίσω της τον σύζυγό της Orthodoxos, τους γιους της Zach και Zenon, τα εγγόνια της Lucas και Dea, νύφες Flora και Soraia και αδέρφια Dohnis και Nakis. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τετάρτη 25 Μαΐου 2022, στις 9:30πμ, στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του

Άγιο Νεκτάριου, 19 Wycliffe road, Λονδίνο, SW11 5QR και η ταφή και η παρηγοριά στο κοιμητήριο του Wimbledon Cemetery, Gap Road, SW19 8JA, στις 11:30πμ.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family