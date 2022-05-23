It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Cavnadian Cypriot Irene Manoli who was a very kind and beautiful woman. Irene Passed away peacefully at Freeport Health Centre of Grand River Hospital, Kitchener on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Panayiotis Manoli (1974).

Cherished and loving mother of John Manolis and Maria Manoli. Dear sister of Chrysostomos (Crystalla) Ioannou. Will be missed by many extended family members and friends.

Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 from 7 to 9 p.m. Trisagion prayers at 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 527 Bridgeport Rd., Kitchener on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. Family and friends are welcome to attend the reception at the Aberfoyle Mill Restaurant, Guelph immediately following the interment. Condolences for the family and donations to Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, Kitchener or the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο ενός μέλους της Ειρήνης Μανώλη που ήταν μια πολύ ευγενική και καλη γυναίκα. Η Ειρήνη πέθανε στο Freeport Health Center του Grand River Hospital, Kitchener την Πέμπτη 19 Μαΐου 2022, σε ηλικία 89 ετών. Αγαπημένη σύζυγος του αείμνηστου Παναγιώτη Μανώλη (1974). Αγαπημένη μητέρα του Γιάννη Μανώλη και της Μαρίας Μανώλη. Αγαπητή αδερφή του Χρυσοστόμου (Χρυστάλλα) Ιωάννου. Θα λείψει σε πολλά μέλη της οικογένειας και φίλους.

Η επίσκεψη θα είναι στο Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo την Τρίτη 24 Μαΐου 2022 από τις 7 έως τις 9 μ.μ. Τρισάγιον προσευχή στις 8 μ.μ. Η κηδεία θα είναι στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία των Αγίων Πέτρου και Παύλου, 527 Bridgeport Rd., Kitchener την Τετάρτη 25 Μαΐου 2022 στις 11:00 π.μ. Ο ενταφιασμός θα ακολουθήσει στο Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. Η οικογένεια και οι φίλοι είναι ευπρόσδεκτοι να παρευρεθούν στη δεξίωση στο Aberfoyle Mill Restaurant, Guelph αμέσως μετά τον ενταφιασμό. Συλλυπητήρια για την οικογένεια και δωρεές προς την Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία των Αγίων Πέτρου και Παύλου, την Κίτσενερ ή την Εταιρεία Αλτσχάιμερ του Βατερλώ Ουέλινγκτον μπορούν να κανονιστούν επικοινωνώντας με το γραφείο τελετών στη διεύθυνση www.erbgood.com ή 519-745-8445

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family