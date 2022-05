We sadly announce that Australian Cypriot Haralambia Pericleous has passed away

The Trisagio was held on Sunday, 15 May at 5pm at St Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church, 49 Balmoral Street, Blacktown.Australia

The Funeral service was held on Monday 16 May at 11am at St Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church, 49 Balmoral Street, Blacktown.

Hamboula wase buried on Monday 16 May at 1:30pm, with her beloved husband at Rookwood Cemetery.