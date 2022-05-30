Katien Rejise, 39, of Penrhyn Grove, Walthamstow, was found in possession of 48 mobile phones, 33 laptops and tablets, 6 sets of Apple Airpods, two Rolex and Tag Heuer watches and 34 other items, including wallets and bank cards, none of which belonged to him.

He was jailed for 20 weeks within 48 hours of being arrested by officers from the City of London Police.

It is believed that the total amount of goods seized from Rejise’s address were worth in excess of £100,000.

Detective Sergeant Gary Moore, from the City of London Police, said:

“Rejise could not provide a realistic explanation as to why he had all these stolen goods in his possession, which ultimately has landed him with a prison sentence.

“This case should serve as a warning to anyone who thinks they can get away with stealing or handling stolen goods that officers will find you and you will be brought to justice.

“We want the City to be a safe place for everyone to work, visit and enjoy and we’d encourage everyone to follow some essential crime prevention advice to deter opportunistic thieves.

“For example, if you’re enjoying after work drinks, try to leave any valuables in a work locker or secure place. If you do have to take these items with you, keep them close by and don’t leave anything unattended. Criminals are very organised and will seek to blend in to their environments to take advantage of unattended belongings.”

Rejise was arrested on May 16 on suspicion of theft from licensed premises in the City of London. Officers attended his home address and found a huge haul of items inside the home. In the back garden, officers also found another 29 mobile phones stashed in a chest of drawers.

During his police interview, Rejise claimed the items must have belonged to his roommate who, he said, repairs items such as laptops and mobile phones. Rejise refused to comment when officers asked why the items were being stored in his wardrobes.

Rejise was charged with six counts of handling stolen goods. He pleaded guilty at his first court appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court on May 18 and was sentenced to 20 weeks imprisonment.

Officers are continuing to work through the recovered items to repatriate the stolen property to their rightful owners.

People can report anyone they see acting suspiciously to venue staff or via 101 or 999 if they believe there is a crime in progress.