It is unacceptable for families of missing persons to wait for information over the fate of their loved ones 48 years after the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou has said blaming Turkey over the challenging state of the efforts to resolve the issue of the missing persons in Cyprus.

According to an official press release issued Tuesday, Photiou met with the High Commissioner of Australia in Cyprus, Fiona McKergow, in the context of briefing foreign ambassadors over issues within his competencies.

Photiou briefed the Australian diplomat over the issue of the missing persons, stating that the efforts have reached a difficult state, especially in the last years, “due to the negative and intransigent policy followed by the occupying force for the past 48 years.”

He added that the relatives of the missing persons have reached “tragic situation” as they await information over the fate of their loved ones.

This is a challenge for the civilised humanity and the values and principles that constitute the cornerstone of the international law and of the human rights, he added.

“We expect the international community will assume humanitarian initiatives and actions to curb the unacceptable and inhumane policies implemented by the occupying force which hinder progress,” he added.

Furthermore, Photiou conveyed the government’s gratitude for Australia’s long-standing participation in the UN Peace Keeping Force in Cyprus, as well over financial support granted by Australia to the efforts to resolve the issue of the missing persons.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN-backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

According to data published on the CMP website by December 31, 2021 out of 2,002 missing persons 1,183 were exhumed and 1,023 were identified.

Out of 1,510 Greek Cypriot missing persons 732 were identified and 778 are still missing. Out of 492 Turkish Cypriot missing persons 291 were identified and 201 are still missing.