The use of a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 is still mandatory in all indoor and closed areas, the Ministry of Health said Monday.

It noted that the use of a mask has been suspended only for children under 12 years. The Ministry said that the use of a protective mask, which remains one of the best precautions against the transmission of COVID-19, is mandatory in airports and non compliance will result to a fine of 300 euro.

It added that the European recommendations for suspending the obligation to use a mask will be evaluated at a later stage in consultation with the Scientific Advisory Committee.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Hermes Airports told CNA that the Cypriot health protocol which provides for the mandatory use of a mask at airports is still in force, adding that the matter is expected to be examined by the Scientific Advisory Committee in the coming weeks. Until then, he said, passengers traveling from Larnaca and Paphos airports will have to wear a mask at the airports.

Regarding the use of a mask onboard, he said that this is determined by the policy of each airline.