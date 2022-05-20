The United Nations is monitoring developments related to Varosha very closely, with a view to reporting to the UN Security Council, UNFICYP spokesperson, Aleem Siddique told the Cyprus News Agency Friday.

He was invited to comment on the recent works carried out by the regime in the Turkish-occupied areas, aiming at opening another part of the beachfront in the fenced-off area of Varosha.

“The position of the United Nations on Varosha remains unchanged and the Organization is guided by relevant Security Council resolutions. UNFICYP monitors the situation on the ground, including with a view to reporting to the Security Council, although access to the area is limited”, Siddique told the Cyprus News Agency.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. Resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced in July 2021 a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha. On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action. In his latest report to the Security Council, UN Secretary-General Guterres underlines the importance of adhering fully to UN resolutions, underscoring that the position of the United Nations on this matter “remains unchanged.”