UK Cypriot Professor Angelos Michaelides elected fellow of the Royal Society

Angelos whose father is from Famagusta in Cypruss was elected for his outstanding contribution to science. The leading scientific lights of the past four centuries can all be found among the 8,000 Fellows elected to the Society to date. From Newton to Darwin to Einstein, Hawking and beyond, pioneers and paragons in their fields are elected by their peers. Current Fellows include Jocelyn Bell Burnell, Sophie Wilson and Tim Berners-Lee.

Angelos Michaelides FRS is the 1968 Professor of Chemistry, Yusuf Hamied Department of Chemistry. His work involves the development and application of theoretical methods to better understand contemporary problems in chemistry, physics, and materials science.

Angelos said: “Holy moly! I’m delighted to have been elected an FRS and very grateful to all the outstanding students, post-docs, collaborators, and mentors I’ve had over the years without whom this would never have happened.”