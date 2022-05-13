BELLEVUE MORTLAKES ARE HOSTING ANOTHER CHARITY FOOTBALL EVENT, THIS TIME THERE WILL BE 4 TEAMS PLAYING
EFG – Arab Bankers Association – Belleveue Mortlakes – National Bank of Kuwait
Thursday 26th May 2022
Trent Park Football Pitches
If you would like to play against Belleveue Mortlakes in the future, please email [email protected]
Arsenal and England International Paul Merson is hosting with Belleveue Mortlakes a 4 team Charity Football Event on the 26th May 2022 at Trent park Football Pitches (N14), in aid of the children’s charity Go Beyond.