Grilled feta-stuffed squid / Καλαμαράκια Γεμιστά Με Φέτα Στην Σχάρα

Stuffed squid is very popular in tavernas all over Greece, especially in the summer. There are various ways for stuffing them; with rice and herbs, spinach and feta cheese, cracked wheat, and many more.

Ingredients:

12 medium sized squid

4 tbsp olive oil and extra for brushing the squid when cooking

2 shallots, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 large ripe tomatoes peeled and chopped

½ tsp dried oregano

½ tsp chilli flakes

500g (1 lb) feta cheese, crumbled

4 tbsp chopped parsley

Ground black pepper

For topping:

Lemon wedges

Red pepper or tomato without seeds, finely chopped

Method:

First prepare the squid – pull out the heads, cut away the mouth and eyes and discard, remove the intestines and the fine cartilage and discard, but keep the tentacles as they are the best part.

Next, sauté the shallots with garlic until soft, and remove from heat.

Mix together the feta, chopped tomato, oregano, chilli flakes and parsley and season with pepper.

Using a small teaspoon with a long handle, stuff the squid, leaving a little room at the end so it doesn’t burst during cooking. Place the tentacles in the opening and seal with a cocktail stick.

Brush squid with olive oil and place on a hot grill, griddle pan or charcoal, and cook for 8 minutes, turning and brushing with olive oil until soft and lightly brown.

Serve immediately on a bed of salad or rocket, topped with finely chopped sweet pepper or tomato and lemon wedge. Drizzle with olive oil on top and serve at once.