Achilleas Costa, 53, appeared at Old Bailey today for Wood Green murder of 31-year-old Fernanda Assis and Joanilson Assis, 61 in Mayes Road, Wood Green. The court decided on the trial for February 2023
At 09:37hrs on Sunday, 28 November, police were called to a property in Mayes Road, N22 after concerns were raised for the welfare of the occupants.
On arrival, they found two people – a 61-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman – with stab wounds. The London Ambulance Service was called and both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.