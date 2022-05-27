15 year old UK Cypriot Constantine Panayiotou put in a grand appearance for Coventry City in their U16’s Premier League Cup Final versus Ipswich where they slipped to a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Tractor Boys in the final held at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Constantine is a regular in the number nine striker shirt for the U15’s and a regular starter for the U16’s.

Constantines Father Peter Panayiotou is from Mazotos: Melanie Panayiotou mum from Kiti in Cyprus and they live in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham.and has three sisters Eleni, Evvie and Anastasia.