Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 30-year-old Olsi Kuka in Barnet have charged two more people with murder.

[C] aged 17, of Northants, and [D] Santana Thompson, 19 (04.02.03), of Aldriche Way, Waltham Forest, are due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 28 May.

Police were called by paramedics shortly before 03:00hrs on Wednesday, 11 May after receiving reports of an injured man in a flat off High Road, N20.

Officers attended with paramedics and found Olsi with stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services Olsi was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Officers remain in contact with his family and are providing them with support.

[A] Bulent Bakir, 25 (05.01.97) of Old Road, Enfield and [B] Daige Ramsey, 23 (30.11.98) of Winchester Road, E4 were charged on Monday, 16 May with the murder of 30-year-old Olsi Kuka.

They appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 17 May and will next appear at the Central Criminal Court on 4 August.