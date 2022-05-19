As CNA learns, a bulldozer carried out work in front of King George hotel along Oceania building on Wednesday. Sunbeds and umbrellas have been set up along the beach.

The area is estimated to be around 600 metres long, with the beach bordering Aspelia hotel.

The occupation forces have opened up a part of the fenced area of Famagusta in October 2020. On November 15 of the same year, Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan had visited the Golden Coast beach which is open to everyone.

In 2016 and 2017 two beaches opened up at Agios Memnonas, one was originally for members of the occupation forces and the other for citizens of the illegal regime in the north and from Turkey.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced in July 2021 a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha. On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.