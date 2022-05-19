Londoners are spoilt for choice when it comes to quality Greek and Cypriot restaurants offering delicious kebabs or gyro, and Tony’s Pita is high on the list of favourites!

The family-run restaurant, which won Best Greek Restaurant at the British Kebab Awards 2021 in London, has you covered whatever your taste and preference may be. Besides the classic souvlaki and gyro wraps, it’s menu includes souvla, bifteki, steak, kokoretsi, and an abundance of homemade foods including moussaka, pastichio and daily specials. There are also plenty of gorgeous salads and other options for vegans.

And don’t just take our word for it, check out the testi-monials on Tony Pita’s website – https://tonyspita.co.uk – not a single review has rated the restaurant less than four stars.

Up until before the pandemic outbreak, New Salamis had provided the tasty souvlakia at the Cypriot Wine Festival & Business Expo (CWFExpo) and we are extremely grateful for their contribution. This year, Tony’s Pita is one of our main sponsors with a strong presence at the festival which take place on 2nd & 3rd June at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre. You will find restaurant owner Tony and his friendly staff in the food court area outside, serving tasty BBQ grilled meats, mouth-watering halloumi and more.

Tony, backed with 10 years experience in serving traditional Greek food, moved from Vouliagmeni, Greece, to the UK in 2015, with an ambitious dream – to run his own restaurant in London. With the support of his family and the help of his former colleagues from Greece, his dream became a reality.

Tony’s Pita initially opened in Swiss Cottage in December 2018 with a purpose to offer something new to the area – fresh, homemade, traditional Greek dishes that leaves the customer happy and satisfied. The restaurant located at 4 New College Parade, Finchley Road, South Hampstead, NW3 5EP, has a cosy sitting area downstairs that can accommodate up to 50 guests, with more seats outside and on the ground floor. It has a great atmosphere and can be booked for special events and occasions.

The second branch opened in Palmers Green in October 2021. Located at 378 Green Lanes, N13 5PD, this restaurant is perfect for smaller celebrations, local take away and home deliveries.

At the beginning of 2022, the third branch in Ealing Broadway opened its doors. Although relatively new, the restaurant has already amassed many impressed customers who have developed a great love for Greek food. If however your busy schedule doesn’t allow you to enjoy a sit down meal at Tony’s Pita, worry not, because you have option to take away or better still, enjoy free delivery if you download the Tony’s Pita London app on your smartphone.

For further information, to book a table, place a take away or delivery order, please call 020 7722 5227 or order online at https://tonyspita.co.uk/book-a-table. Operating hours: Monday to Sunday – 11:00am to 11:00pm.