It’s that time of year again: the gentle breeze blowing across the Mediterranean awakens that summer feeling within, as we look forward to dipping our toes in the sand and feeling the warm rays of the sun upon our skin. The Mediterranean is reopening on May 16th, and we’re looking forward to sharing these beautiful summer memories with our guests once more.

1. New Flavors at Nautica Bistro

For Cypriot flavors with a modern twist, look no further than Nautica Bistro, which is debuting its brand new menu this summer. We invite guests to enjoy bistro-style dining in a delightful setting right next to the sea, and sample a delicious selection of fresh dishes full of flavour, and all made with local ingredients.



2. New Delights at Il Tinelo

Il Tinelo features a menu that is based on the Italian concept of ‘bistronomy,’ that is, casual fine dining. This season’s new menu combines comfort food with haute cuisine, and features refreshing salads, appetizers for sharing, delicious pasta dishes and main dishes, and light desserts, all made with the freshest, local ingredients.

3. Upgraded Rooms

With the recent renovations, the Mediterranean’s guest rooms have all been redesigned with a brand new look, one that pays homage to our sunny island, and the hotel’s close proximity to the azure blue waters that surround us. To recreate the Mediterranean aesthetic, our deluxe, luxury, and family rooms have been revamped to resemble the topography of our beautiful island; soft hues of sandy beige and shades of blue mimic the waves lapping the shore, while the strategically placed lighting is reminiscent of the sun rising above the horizon. We can’t wait for you to experience them!