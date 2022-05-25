The Palmers Green Action Team have received #StoriesofEnfield funding for a community heritage project, exploring the poetry of Palmers Green poet Stevie Smith through the creation of a poetry trail, through the National Lottery Heritage Fund for London & South.
The Palmers Green Action Team are volunteers in N13, who are working to make the High Street and community the best it can be.
Find out more about our Stories of Enfield projects here: https://www.enfield.gov.uk/…/cultura…/stories-of-enfield