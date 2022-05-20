The Home for Cooperation in Nicosia celebrated the tenth anniversary of its operation in the Ledra Palace buffer zone, with various activities, aiming to bring together people from both sides of the divide.

The Home for Cooperation was established by the Association for Historical Dialogue and Research and officially opened in 2011 and is a “unique community centre”, a press release says.

The celebration of its tenth anniversary in 2021 was postponed, due to COVID-19 measures and the festivities took place last Saturday.

According to the press release, hundreds of people visited the Home of Cooperation to take part in the events organised and “celebrate a decade of cooperation and co-creation between the people of the island.”

An interactive bike tour of Nicosia, traditional music and dancing, live music band and party with a DJ were part of the celebration.

The 35 people who participated in the interactive bike tour were asked to imagine a route that would connect the old town of Nicosia, which is now divided.

The band Island Seeds, which has recorded the song “The Time is Ripe” in the Home for Cooperation in 2020, and was established during meetings and workshops in the context of the programme United by Sound, entertained participants.