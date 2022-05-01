The Bicommunal Photography Competition organised by AKEL and the AKEL delegation to the Left Group (GUE/NGL) in the European Parliament continues for the 4th year

AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

AKEL announces that the Bicommunal Photography Competition, which has been organised for the last few years by AKEL and the AKEL delegation to the Left Group – GUE/NGL in the European Parliament, is being held this year too.

The theme of this year’s competition will be: “Cypriot Nature”.

Through the theme, photographers are invited to highlight Cypriot nature from all corners of the island. Cyprus of the four seasons, the mountain and the sea, the habitats, the flora and fauna. Its unique natural environment is being threatened by an ongoing anarchic development, daily pollution, the indiscriminate exploitation of natural resources, natural disasters and the existence of the partitionist status quo itself.

The last date for sending entries for the competition is: 25/9/2022.

For more information contact [email protected]

Telephone: 22589521.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE COMPETITION:

1. SUBJECT OF THE COMPETITION:

“Cypriot Nature” Photographers are invited to use the theme to highlight Cypriot nature from one end of the island to the other. Cyprus of the four seasons, mountain and sea, habitats, flora and fauna. The unique natural environment threatened by anarchic development, daily pollution, the indiscriminate exploitation of natural resources, natural disasters and the existence of the dichotomous status quo itself.

2. OBJECTIVE:

The 12 best photographs selected will be included in the Calendar to be published for 2023. In addition, the 40 best photographs will be included in an exhibition which will be organised in various cities in Cyprus and in Brussels too. The top 3 winners will have the opportunity to participate in the visit to the European Parliament during which the photo exhibition will take place.

3. GENERAL TERMS:

• No entry fee.

• All citizens of the Republic of Cyprus and citizens of third countries legally residing in Cyprus who have reached the age of 18 years are eligible to participate.

• Each contestant may participate with 2 to 5 works. – The photographer must be the intellectual creator of the works submitted and will be responsible for persons who may be depicted. Each entrant can enter just one photograph in the calendar.

• Photographs that have won awards or have been shown in exhibitions previously will not be accepted.

• Photos must have been taken only in Cyprus.

• Participants are free to use any approach/interpretation that suits their own way of expression. However, photographs that have been edited or have any element added/removed that distorts their authenticity will not be judged and will be disqualified from the competition. Edits regarding contrast, brightness, color and frame settings that do not alter the authenticity of the photograph will be accepted. On these matters the judgement of the judging committee will apply.

• No signature, name and mark (logo) or other indication of the entrant’s identity should be included on the photographs sent for the competition.

• Photos that incite intolerance and nationalism will be excluded.

• Photos in areas where photography is prohibited (e.g. military zones) will be excluded.

4. TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:

• Photographs may be in black and white or colour.

• Entries for the competition should be sent by email. The photographs must be, in a digital jpg file, at a resolution of 300 dpi. The colour profile must be sRGB.

• Dimensions. Photos must be in horizontal dimensions (Landscape).

5. SUBMISSION OF ENTRIES

• All photographs must have a name followed by a code with at least four letters and two numbers and a location where they were taken (e.g.: AGED FISHER-Abcd14-Morphou). Each contestant may use only one naming code for all the photos they submit.

• Contestants must indicate on each photo the location where it was taken.

• Photos that do not meet these criteria will not be judged.

• Photos should be sent to the following email address: [email protected] (If the size of the photos exceeds the limits of the email, they can be sent via “WeTransfer” or similar file transfer platform. Furthermore, the personal details of the contestant must be included in the explanatory part). The email must include the First Name, Last Name, Address, Telephone and e-mail address of the contestant.

• The last date for sending entries for the competition is: 25/9/2022. Entries received after this period will not be evaluated unless otherwise announced subsequently.

6. COMPETITION RESULTS

• The evaluation committee and organizing committee will consist of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots from the field of photography and culture.

• The results of the competition will be announced at the end of the competition. The winners will receive their awards at an Award Ceremony to be held subsequently. In addition, exhibitions will be organised in Cyprus and at the European Parliament building in Brussels on dates to be announced at a later date.