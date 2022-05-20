St Cyprians Greek Community School’s annual Summer Souvlaki will take place on Sunday 3rd July 2022 from 1pm – 5pm, so save the date!

This is the school’s most important fundraising event of the year. Go along with your friends and family for a taste of the homeland and enjoy a great day packed with fun games and delicious food – pork and chicken souvlaki, loukaniko, authentic Greek pitta, salads, cakes, fresh loukoumades, ice cream, Pimm’s Corner and more!

There will be lots of fun activities for the children including bouncy castle, mega slide, dance performances, raffle prizes, face painting, astroturf, tattoos and more!

Buy early bird discounted tickets before 25th June – visit www.stcyprians.co.uk/fundraising

All ages above 11 years: £13, children under 11 years: £6

From June 25th onwards: – All ages above 11 years: £15, children under 11 years: £8

The school would be very grateful for any raffle prizes and cake donations. These can be left at reception any coming Saturday before the event. Please bring your cake donations on Sunday 3rd July between 10am and 12 noon.

For further information, please contact the school on 07841 038 881 or email [email protected]

The Greek Community School at St. Cyprian’s, an amalgamation of Tooting, Croydon and Streatham district community schools, was established in 2000. This coincided with the opening of the community’s first Greek Orthodox state primary school St. Cyprian’s in whose premises it operates every Saturday.

Its aims and objective are: