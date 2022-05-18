Our approach as regards the Cyprus issue has not changed, Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

According to a tweet from the Russian Foreign Ministry, Zakharova noted that “We continue to advocate the settlement of the Cyprus issue based on the UNSC resolutions, including the establishment of a bi-zonal and bi-communal federation with a common international legal status, sovereignty and citizenship”.

“Our approach has not changed” she said.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.