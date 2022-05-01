Roberta Metsola, the re-
cently elected President
of the European Parlia-
ment, has reiterated the body’s
“full solidarity” with Cyprus in
a letter to Dr Vassilis Mavrou,
President of the Famagusta
Association of Great Britain.
In the letter, Metsola has
also reiterated the EP’s position
regarding the reunification of
Cyprus: it supports a fair, com-
prehensive and viable settle-
ment on the basis of a bi-com-
munal, bi-zonal federation with
a single international legal
personality, single sovereignty
and single citizenship and with
political equality between the
two communities.
“We firmly believe that the
sustainable resolution of the
Cyprus issue would benefit all
countries in the region and re-
iterate our call on Turkey to
commit and contribute to a
comprehensive settlement in
line with the relevant UNSC
resolutions. The EP regrets that
the highest Turkish authorities
have endorsed the two-state
solution for political and nation-
alistic purposes and urges the
Government of Turkey to commit
to the UN Secretary-General’s
call for renewed negotiations
in concrete terms,” her letter
reads.
Roberta Metsola has also
pointed to the European Parlia-
ment’s condemnation of Turkey’s
activities in Varosha and the
warning that its partial “opening”
weakens prospects of a compre-
hensive solution to the Cyprus
problem, exacerbating divisions
and entrenching the permanent
partition of the island.
“The EP called on Turkey to
transfer Varosha to its lawful
inhabitants under the temporary
administration of the UN, in
accordance with UN Security
Council Resolution 550 (1984),
and to refrain from any actions
that alter the demographic
balance on the island through a
policy of illegal settlement,” she
has added.
The European Parliament
President was responding to a
congratulatory letter by Dr
Mavrou on her election, in which
he was also calling for a conti-
nuation and intensification of
efforts to bring justice to Cyprus
Roberta Metsola expresses support for Cyprus settlement in letter to Famagusta Association
