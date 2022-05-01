Roberta Metsola, the re-

cently elected President

of the European Parlia-

ment, has reiterated the body’s

“full solidarity” with Cyprus in

a letter to Dr Vassilis Mavrou,

President of the Famagusta

Association of Great Britain.

In the letter, Metsola has

also reiterated the EP’s position

regarding the reunification of

Cyprus: it supports a fair, com-

prehensive and viable settle-

ment on the basis of a bi-com-

munal, bi-zonal federation with

a single international legal

personality, single sovereignty

and single citizenship and with

political equality between the

two communities.

“We firmly believe that the

sustainable resolution of the

Cyprus issue would benefit all

countries in the region and re-

iterate our call on Turkey to

commit and contribute to a

comprehensive settlement in

line with the relevant UNSC

resolutions. The EP regrets that

the highest Turkish authorities

have endorsed the two-state

solution for political and nation-

alistic purposes and urges the

Government of Turkey to commit

to the UN Secretary-General’s

call for renewed negotiations

in concrete terms,” her letter

reads.

Roberta Metsola has also

pointed to the European Parlia-

ment’s condemnation of Turkey’s

activities in Varosha and the

warning that its partial “opening”

weakens prospects of a compre-

hensive solution to the Cyprus

problem, exacerbating divisions

and entrenching the permanent

partition of the island.

“The EP called on Turkey to

transfer Varosha to its lawful

inhabitants under the temporary

administration of the UN, in

accordance with UN Security

Council Resolution 550 (1984),

and to refrain from any actions

that alter the demographic

balance on the island through a

policy of illegal settlement,” she

has added.

The European Parliament

President was responding to a

congratulatory letter by Dr

Mavrou on her election, in which

he was also calling for a conti-

nuation and intensification of

efforts to bring justice to Cyprus