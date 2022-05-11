Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has said that the reason he very often has meetings with EU member states leaders’ is to inform them on the position the EU should have vis-à-vis provocative behaviours of states who aspire to join the EU or are partners in NATO in relation to the measures that the EU is taking on the war in Ukraine.

President Anastasiades was replying to a journalist’s question upon his arrival at the University of Cyprus campus for a foundation stone laying ceremony of the faculty of medicine and health sciences ‘Nicos Shacolas”.

Invited to comment on Turkey’s announced intention to drill in the Eastern Mediterranean in July, President Anastasiades said that “this is why I very often have contacts and visits by European partners, leaders of (EU) member states, so that there can be awareness on everything that is happening in relation both to the Ukrainian war, the measures taken by the EU and the position it should have vis-à-vis such provocative behaviour of states.”

Particularly, he added, of “states who wish or have the ambition of joining the EU or are partners in NATO.”