Heavy smoke drifted across Potters Bar after Hertfordshire crews were called to the scene on the High Street last week

The fire service said it received “numerous calls” and was working with police to evacuate the area.

The depot is home to Metroline, which runs buses in London.

The fire service said at least four buses were involved in the fire.

A spokesman for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue said nobody was thought to have been injured.