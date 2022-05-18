What a great advertisement for the UK Cypriot community to see such a grand KOPA League Challenge Cup final between two very good teams in Omonia and Panathinaikos played in front of a very large crowd at Haringey Borough stadium.

The game started off in great style both teams going full speed for an opening goal with both teams goalkeepers being kept busy. One outstanding incident was when after 15 minutes a 60 yard long distance shot from the Omonia captain Jamie Nelson nearly caught the Panathinaikos keeper Anthony Ioannou out but he pulled off a brilliant save to keep the ball out.

Panathinaikos was now pressurising the Omonia rearguard and was rewarded with a goal when in the 40th minute Andrew Yiasoumi shot from just inside the box and slotted the ball into the bottom far corner of the net and Panathinaikos went into the break 1-0 up.

The second half both teams were on par just cancelling each other then in the 75th minute Omonia’s Antonio Michael chased and dribbled past two players and laid it off for Teddy Stacey to slam it into the back of the net. Now it was game on at 1-1 for both teams chasing for the winner and it was Omonia with ten minutes to go who took the lead and score the eventual winner when Chris Beels crossed it for Charlie Nelson to head home and Omonia held out to come out KOPA League Challenge Cup winners 2021/22.

Panathinaikos