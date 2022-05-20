There is no discussion right now regarding Cyprus applying to become a NATO member, Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides said on Thursday.

In statements, on the sidelines of a parliamentary committee on defence and replying to a question, Petrides noted that the crisis of the war in Ukraine will last longer and that it seems that quite a few countries will continue to send military equipment to Ukraine.

Asked about the defence agreements between the United States and Greece, Petrides said that the strengthening of Greece’s position, whether at a defence or diplomatic level, is a positive development for Cyprus.

Replying to a question about NATO, he pointed out that we have seen Turkey’s reaction about Finland and Sweden becoming members. Therefore, right now the possibility of Cyprus applying to become a member of NATO is not under discussion. In order for Cyprus to become a member of NATO, certain terms and conditions should be met, he noted, adding that right now no such issue has been raised.