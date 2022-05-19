The biggest event in our community’s calendar is fast approaching! The Cypriot Wine Festival & Business Expo takes place on Thursday 2nd June & Friday 3rd June at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre.

Gracing the stage at this year’s two-day extravaganza are the phenomenal Nikos Kourkoulis and Kelly Kelekidou.

Nikos has released more than 10 albums during his 30-year career. He will be performing all his greatest hits live…favourites such as Tosa Dilina, Paizeis Me Ti Floga, Mera Me Ti Mera, Kapou Kapou, Kindynos, Mia Nihta Sto Paradiso, Opa Opa, Den Mporo (Ena Ena), Eline Kai Edene and so many more.

What’s more, we are extremely excited that Kelly will be joining her husband as part of this year’s live entertainment!

Expect to hear her smash hit single Glyka Glyka, plus other favourites such as Ma To Theo, Se Vgazo Akiro, Ki Olo Pino, Sti Thessaloniki, Den Grafeis Den Tilefoneis, Gia Hari Sou, Rixe Sto Kormi Mou Spirto, not forgetting the fantastic duets with Nikos, Lene Tosa and Eimaste Demeni.

Expect a highly entertaining, fabulous show!

VIP seated and dancing area tickets can be purchased online at www.cwfexpo.co.uk

Keep up to date on the happenings of this year’s event through: Twitter @CWFEXPO, Instagram @cywinefest and Facebook @CyWineFest