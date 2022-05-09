Nicosia is a hub of art and culture,” said EU Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Mariya Gabriel, who visited the Municipality of Nicosia on Friday as part of a two-day visit to Cyprus.

According to a press release issued by the Municipality of Nicosia, the Commissioner and her entourage were welcomed by the Mayor of Nicosia, Constantinos Yiorkadjis, who from the third floor of the town hall showed her the city and the green line from above.

Afterwards, Gabriel visited the CYENS Center of Excellence, where she was welcomed by the RISE Project Coordinator, coordinated by the Municipality of Nicosia, together with the Directors of the Center. There she was presented works that combine art with technology.

Furthermore, she visited the Nicosia Municipal Arts Centre (NiMAC), where she was welcomed by the director of the Centre and forthcoming Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Cyprus, Yiannis Toumazis, who presented the history of the foundation and the exhibitions which are hosted at the moment.

Afterwards, Gabriel walked to Ermou Street, where she was guided to the Center for Visual Arts & Research (CVAR), “a unique place to promote cultural heritage, diversity and peaceful coexistence.”

Gabriel expressed her gratitude for “the decisive action of the Municipality and the Mayor of Nicosia for the construction of a creative and cultural hub in the city”, the press release concludes.