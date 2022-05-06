A new single from successful singer-songwriter Petros Iakovidis, in collaboration with Josephine, hit the Greek radio airwaves on Monday.

Titled Geia Sou, it’s already destined to be the ultimate smash hit of the summer!

The uplifting laiko track is composed by the singer himself, with lyrics by Vicky Gerothodorou.

It’s officially released on all digital platforms this Friday 6 May, with an impressive video clip to follow on Saturday – catch it on Petros Iakovidis’ YouTube channel!

The single was in London over the weekend, performing live for two nights at Mimi’s Private Members Club. Needless to say, a great time was had by all.