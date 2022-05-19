New Salamis accepted into Isthmian league

The FA announce 2022/23 club allocations for Steps 3 to 6

The FA have chosen to finally announce the 2022/23 provisional club allocations for Steps 3 to 6, with plenty of changes made.

The allocations follow the completion of the recent Inter-Step and league play-offs at Steps 3 to 6 of the NLS.

With the season at Steps 1 & 2 yet to complete, those allocations will be confirmed in due course.

The FA would like to thank all of the clubs across the National League System for their hard work during the first full season since the COVID-19 pandemic and wish everyone the best of luck for next season

The FA announce 2022/23 club allocations for Steps 3 to 6

Bognor Regis TownBowers & PitseaBrightlingsea RegentCarshalton AthleticCanvey IslandCorinthian-CasualsCray WanderersEnfield TownFolkestone InvictaHaringey BoroughHastings UnitedHerne BayHornchurchHorshamKingstonianLewesMargatePotters Bar TownWingate & Finchley

Into the Pitching In Isthmian North, and we welcome promoted sides Gorleston, New Salamis and Wroxham, as well as relegated sides East Thurrock United and Lowestoft Town. We’ve lost Dereham Town, who move to Northern Premier League Midlands.

Pitching In Isthmian North Division

AFC SudburyBasildon UnitedBrentwood TownBury TownCoggeshall TownEast Thurrock UnitedFelixstowe & Walton UnitedGorlestonGrays AthleticGreat Wakering RoversHashtag UnitedHeybridge SwiftsHullbridge SportsLowestoft TownMaldon & TiptreeNew SalamisStowmarket TownTilburyWitham TownWroxham

Into the Pitching In Isthmian South Central, and we see both Bracknell Town and Hanwell Town promoted to Pitching In Southern Premier South. Goodbye to Robins and Geordies, and the best of luck. We gain three promoted sides, Hanworth Villa, Southall and Walton & Hersham, whilst also see the addition of relegated Leatherhead and Merstham.

Pitching In Isthmian South Central

Ashford TownBasingstoke TownBedfont SportsBinfieldChertsey TownChipsteadGuernseyHanworth VillaLeatherheadMarlowMersthamNorthwoodSouth ParkSouthallSutton Common RoversThatcham TownTooting & Mitcham UnitedUxbridgeWalton & HershamWestfield

Finally, we have a number of new arrivals into the Pitching In Isthmian South East, including four promoted sides. We welcome Beckenham Town, Chatham Town, Littlehampton Town and Sheppey United.

Pitching In Isthmian South East

Ashford UnitedBeckenham TownBurgess Hill TownChatham TownChichester CityCorinthianCray Valley PMEast Grinstead TownFaversham TownHaywards Heath TownHythe TownLancingLittlehampton TownRamsgateSevenoaks TownSheppey UnitedSittingbourneThree BridgesVCD AthleticWhitehawk

Each allocation is subject to appeal, with any appeals to be heard weeks commencing 6th and 13th June 2022.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

The FA’s National League System has allocated the following clubs to the Pitching In Southern Football League for 2022/23.

Premier Division Central

AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Alvechurch

Barwell

BASFORD UNITED

Bedford Town

Bromsgrove Sporting

Coalville Town

Hednesford Town

Hitchin Town

ILKESTON TOWN

*Kings Langley

Leiston

MICKLEOVER

Needham Market

Nuneaton Borough

Redditch United

Royston Town

Rushall Olympic

St Ives Town

Stourbridge

Stratford Town

Tamworth

CAPITAL letters are clubs switched from Northern Premier League

*Lateral movement

Premier Division South

Beaconsfield Town

BRACKNELL TOWN

Chesham United

Dorchester Town

Gosport Borough

HANWELL TOWN

Harrow Borough

Hartley Wintney

Hayes & Yeading United

Hendon

Metropolitan Police

North Leigh

Plymouth Parkway

Poole Town

Salisbury

Swindon Supermarine

Tiverton Town

Truro City

Walton Casuals

Weston-super-Mare

Winchester City

Yate Town

CAPITAL letters are clubs switched from the Isthmian League.

Division One Central

AFC Dunstable

Aylesbury United

Barton Rovers

Berkhamsted

Biggleswade FC

Biggleswade Town

*Cirencester Town

Didcot Town

FC Romania

Hadley

Harlow Town

Hertford Town

*Highworth Town

Kempston Rovers

Kidlington

Thame United

Walthamstow

Ware

Welwyn Garden City

*Lateral movement

Division One South

AFC Totton

Bashley

Bideford AFC

Bishops Cleeve

Bristol Manor Farm

Evesham United

Exmouth Town

Frome Town

Hamworthy United

Larkhall Athletic

Lymington Town

Melksham Town

Merthyr Town

Paulton Rovers

Sholing

Slimbridge

Tavistock

Westbury United

Willand Rovers

Wimborne Town

Teams leaving the Southern League:

Lowestoft Town – to Isthmian League North

St Neots Town – to Northern Premier League Division One Midlands

Northern Premier League

In the Premier Division, Guiseley drop down from National League North into the NPL, while five clubs take their places following promotion from the NPL’s Step 4 divisions – Belper Town, Liversedge, Marine, Marske United and Warrington Rylands.

Unfortunately, we lose Basford United and Mickleover from the NPL – as they have been moved laterally to the Southern League Central.

Also bidding farewell to the NPL and joining them in Southern League Central are Ilkeston Town, who won the NPL Midlands Division this season.

At Step 4, Carlton Town are moved from NPL Midlands to NPL East – and they are joined in that division by Consett, Grimsby Borough, Long Eaton United and North Shields, who all earned promotion from Step 5.

Grantham Town have been placed in NPL East Division following their relegation from the Premier Division, with Witton Albion placed in NPL West Division.

Hanley Town, Macclesfield and Skelmersdale United have all been promoted to the NPL West Division from Step 5.

Joining the NPL in Midlands Division as a result of lateral movement are Dereham Town and St Neots Town, with Boldmere St Michael’s, Gresley Rovers, Harborough Town and Hinckley LR also welcomed following their respective promotions from Step 5.

This information has been distributed to clubs today by the FA, with any appeals scheduled for w/c June 6 and June 13.

NPL Premier Division (22 clubs, Step 3): Ashton United, Atherton Collieries, Bamber Bridge, Belper Town, FC United, Gainsborough Trinity, Guiseley, Hyde United, Lancaster City, Liversedge, Marine, Marske United, Matlock Town, Morpeth Town, Nantwich Town, Radcliffe, South Shields, Stafford Rangers, Stalybridge Celtic, Warrington Rylands, Warrington Town, Whitby Town.

NPL East Division (20 clubs, Step 4): Bridlington Town, Brighouse Town, Carlton Town, Cleethorpes Town, Consett, Dunston, Grantham Town, Grimsby Borough, Hebburn Town, Lincoln United, Long Eaton United, North Shields, Ossett United, Pontefract Collieries, Sheffield, Shildon, Stocksbridge Park Steels, Stockton Town, Tadcaster Albion, Worksop Town.

NPL Midlands Division (20 clubs, Step 4): Bedworth United, Boldmere St Michael’s, Cambridge City, Chasetown, Coleshill Town, Corby Town, Daventry Town, Dereham Town, Gresley Rovers, Halesowen Town, Harborough Town, Hinckley LR, Loughborough Dynamo, Shepshed Dynamo, Spalding United, Sporting Khalsa, St Neots Town, Stamford, Sutton Coldfield Town, Yaxley.

NPL West Division (20 clubs, Step 4): 1874 Northwich, Bootle, City of Liverpool, Clitheroe, Colne, Glossop North End, Hanley Town, Kidsgrove Athletic, Leek Town, Macclesfield, Mossley, Newcastle Town, Prescot Cables, Ramsbottom United, Runcorn Linnets, Skelmersdale United, Trafford, Widnes, Witton Albion, Workington.

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE

For the Pitching In Isthmian Premier we welcome back Billericay Town, and of course promoted sides Aveley, Canvey Island, Hastings United and Herne Bay. Apart from that, there are no surprises!

Pitching In Isthmian Premier Division, 2022-23

AveleyBillericay TownBishop’s StortfordBognor Regis TownBowers & PitseaBrightlingsea RegentCarshalton AthleticCanvey IslandCorinthian-CasualsCray WanderersEnfield TownFolkestone InvictaHaringey BoroughHastings UnitedHerne BayHornchurchHorshamKingstonianLewesMargatePotters Bar TownWingate & Finchley

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE

For the Pitching In Isthmian Premier we welcome back Billericay Town, and of course promoted sides Aveley, Canvey Island, Hastings United and Herne Bay. Apart from that, there are no surprises

Northern Premier League

In the Premier Division, Guiseley drop down from National League North into the NPL, while five clubs take their places following promotion from the NPL’s Step 4 divisions – Belper Town, Liversedge, Marine, Marske United and Warrington Rylands.

Unfortunately, we lose Basford United and Mickleover from the NPL – as they have been moved laterally to the Southern League Central.

Also bidding farewell to the NPL and joining them in Southern League Central are Ilkeston Town, who won the NPL Midlands Division this season.

At Step 4, Carlton Town are moved from NPL Midlands to NPL East – and they are joined in that division by Consett, Grimsby Borough, Long Eaton United and North Shields, who all earned promotion from Step 5.

Grantham Town have been placed in NPL East Division following their relegation from the Premier Division, with Witton Albion placed in NPL West Division.

Hanley Town, Macclesfield and Skelmersdale United have all been promoted to the NPL West Division from Step 5.

Joining the NPL in Midlands Division as a result of lateral movement are Dereham Town and St Neots Town, with Boldmere St Michael’s, Gresley Rovers, Harborough Town and Hinckley LR also welcomed following their respective promotions from Step 5.

This information has been distributed to clubs today by the FA, with any appeals scheduled for w/c June 6 and June 13.

NPL Premier Division (22 clubs, Step 3): Ashton United, Atherton Collieries, Bamber Bridge, Belper Town, FC United, Gainsborough Trinity, Guiseley, Hyde United, Lancaster City, Liversedge, Marine, Marske United, Matlock Town, Morpeth Town, Nantwich Town, Radcliffe, South Shields, Stafford Rangers, Stalybridge Celtic, Warrington Rylands, Warrington Town, Whitby Town.

NPL East Division (20 clubs, Step 4): Bridlington Town, Brighouse Town, Carlton Town, Cleethorpes Town, Consett, Dunston, Grantham Town, Grimsby Borough, Hebburn Town, Lincoln United, Long Eaton United, North Shields, Ossett United, Pontefract Collieries, Sheffield, Shildon, Stocksbridge Park Steels, Stockton Town, Tadcaster Albion, Worksop Town.

NPL Midlands Division (20 clubs, Step 4): Bedworth United, Boldmere St Michael’s, Cambridge City, Chasetown, Coleshill Town, Corby Town, Daventry Town, Dereham Town, Gresley Rovers, Halesowen Town, Harborough Town, Hinckley LR, Loughborough Dynamo, Shepshed Dynamo, Spalding United, Sporting Khalsa, St Neots Town, Stamford, Sutton Coldfield Town, Yaxley.

NPL West Division (20 clubs, Step 4): 1874 Northwich, Bootle, City of Liverpool, Clitheroe, Colne, Glossop North End, Hanley Town, Kidsgrove Athletic, Leek Town, Macclesfield, Mossley, Newcastle Town, Prescot Cables, Ramsbottom United, Runcorn Linnets, Skelmersdale United, Trafford, Widnes, Witton Albion, Workington.

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE

For the Pitching In Isthmian Premier we welcome back Billericay Town, and of course promoted sides Aveley, Canvey Island, Hastings United and Herne Bay. Apart from that, there are no surprises!

Pitching In Isthmian Premier Division, 2022-23

AveleyBillericay TownBishop’s StortfordBognor Regis TownBowers & PitseaBrightlingsea RegentCarshalton AthleticCanvey IslandCorinthian-CasualsCray WanderersEnfield TownFolkestone InvictaHaringey BoroughHastings UnitedHerne BayHornchurchHorshamKingstonianLewesMargatePotters Bar TownWingate & Finchley

Into the Pitching In Isthmian North, and we welcome promoted sides Gorleston, New Salamis and Wroxham, as well as relegated sides East Thurrock United and Lowestoft Town. We’ve lost Dereham Town, who move to Northern Premier League Midlands.

Pitching In Isthmian North Division

AFC SudburyBasildon UnitedBrentwood TownBury TownCoggeshall TownEast Thurrock UnitedFelixstowe & Walton UnitedGorlestonGrays AthleticGreat Wakering RoversHashtag UnitedHeybridge SwiftsHullbridge SportsLowestoft TownMaldon & TiptreeNew SalamisStowmarket TownTilburyWitham TownWroxham

Northern Premier League

In the Premier Division, Guiseley drop down from National League North into the NPL, while five clubs take their places following promotion from the NPL’s Step 4 divisions – Belper Town, Liversedge, Marine, Marske United and Warrington Rylands.

Unfortunately, we lose Basford United and Mickleover from the NPL – as they have been moved laterally to the Southern League Central.

Also bidding farewell to the NPL and joining them in Southern League Central are Ilkeston Town, who won the NPL Midlands Division this season.

At Step 4, Carlton Town are moved from NPL Midlands to NPL East – and they are joined in that division by Consett, Grimsby Borough, Long Eaton United and North Shields, who all earned promotion from Step 5.

Grantham Town have been placed in NPL East Division following their relegation from the Premier Division, with Witton Albion placed in NPL West Division.

Hanley Town, Macclesfield and Skelmersdale United have all been promoted to the NPL West Division from Step 5.

Joining the NPL in Midlands Division as a result of lateral movement are Dereham Town and St Neots Town, with Boldmere St Michael’s, Gresley Rovers, Harborough Town and Hinckley LR also welcomed following their respective promotions from Step 5.

This information has been distributed to clubs today by the FA, with any appeals scheduled for w/c June 6 and June 13.

NPL Premier Division (22 clubs, Step 3): Ashton United, Atherton Collieries, Bamber Bridge, Belper Town, FC United, Gainsborough Trinity, Guiseley, Hyde United, Lancaster City, Liversedge, Marine, Marske United, Matlock Town, Morpeth Town, Nantwich Town, Radcliffe, South Shields, Stafford Rangers, Stalybridge Celtic, Warrington Rylands, Warrington Town, Whitby Town.

NPL East Division (20 clubs, Step 4): Bridlington Town, Brighouse Town, Carlton Town, Cleethorpes Town, Consett, Dunston, Grantham Town, Grimsby Borough, Hebburn Town, Lincoln United, Long Eaton United, North Shields, Ossett United, Pontefract Collieries, Sheffield, Shildon, Stocksbridge Park Steels, Stockton Town, Tadcaster Albion, Worksop Town.

NPL Midlands Division (20 clubs, Step 4): Bedworth United, Boldmere St Michael’s, Cambridge City, Chasetown, Coleshill Town, Corby Town, Daventry Town, Dereham Town, Gresley Rovers, Halesowen Town, Harborough Town, Hinckley LR, Loughborough Dynamo, Shepshed Dynamo, Spalding United, Sporting Khalsa, St Neots Town, Stamford, Sutton Coldfield Town, Yaxley.

NPL West Division (20 clubs, Step 4): 1874 Northwich, Bootle, City of Liverpool, Clitheroe, Colne, Glossop North End, Hanley Town, Kidsgrove Athletic, Leek Town, Macclesfield, Mossley, Newcastle Town, Prescot Cables, Ramsbottom United, Runcorn Linnets, Skelmersdale United, Trafford, Widnes, Witton Albion, Workington.

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE

For the Pitching In Isthmian Premier we welcome back Billericay Town, and of course promoted sides Aveley, Canvey Island, Hastings United and Herne Bay. Apart from that, there are no surprises!

Pitching In Isthmian Premier Division, 2022-23

AveleyBillericay TownBishop’s StortfordBognor Regis TownBowers & PitseaBrightlingsea RegentCarshalton AthleticCanvey IslandCorinthian-CasualsCray WanderersEnfield TownFolkestone InvictaHaringey BoroughHastings UnitedHerne BayHornchurchHorshamKingstonianLewesMargatePotters Bar TownWingate & Finchley

Into the Pitching In Isthmian North, and we welcome promoted sides Gorleston, New Salamis and Wroxham, as well as relegated sides East Thurrock United and Lowestoft Town. We’ve lost Dereham Town, who move to Northern Premier League Midlands.

Pitching In Isthmian North Division

AFC SudburyBasildon UnitedBrentwood TownBury TownCoggeshall TownEast Thurrock UnitedFelixstowe & Walton UnitedGorlestonGrays AthleticGreat Wakering RoversHashtag UnitedHeybridge SwiftsHullbridge SportsLowestoft TownMaldon & TiptreeNew SalamisStowmarket TownTilburyWitham TownWroxham

Into the Pitching In Isthmian South Central, and we see both Bracknell Town and Hanwell Town promoted to Pitching In Southern Premier South. Goodbye to Robins and Geordies, and the best of luck. We gain three promoted sides, Hanworth Villa, Southall and Walton & Hersham, whilst also see the addition of relegated Leatherhead and Merstham.

Pitching In Isthmian South Central

Northern Premier League

In the Premier Division, Guiseley drop down from National League North into the NPL, while five clubs take their places following promotion from the NPL’s Step 4 divisions – Belper Town, Liversedge, Marine, Marske United and Warrington Rylands.

Unfortunately, we lose Basford United and Mickleover from the NPL – as they have been moved laterally to the Southern League Central.

Also bidding farewell to the NPL and joining them in Southern League Central are Ilkeston Town, who won the NPL Midlands Division this season.

At Step 4, Carlton Town are moved from NPL Midlands to NPL East – and they are joined in that division by Consett, Grimsby Borough, Long Eaton United and North Shields, who all earned promotion from Step 5.

Grantham Town have been placed in NPL East Division following their relegation from the Premier Division, with Witton Albion placed in NPL West Division.

Hanley Town, Macclesfield and Skelmersdale United have all been promoted to the NPL West Division from Step 5.

Joining the NPL in Midlands Division as a result of lateral movement are Dereham Town and St Neots Town, with Boldmere St Michael’s, Gresley Rovers, Harborough Town and Hinckley LR also welcomed following their respective promotions from Step 5.

This information has been distributed to clubs today by the FA, with any appeals scheduled for w/c June 6 and June 13.

NPL Premier Division (22 clubs, Step 3): Ashton United, Atherton Collieries, Bamber Bridge, Belper Town, FC United, Gainsborough Trinity, Guiseley, Hyde United, Lancaster City, Liversedge, Marine, Marske United, Matlock Town, Morpeth Town, Nantwich Town, Radcliffe, South Shields, Stafford Rangers, Stalybridge Celtic, Warrington Rylands, Warrington Town, Whitby Town.

NPL East Division (20 clubs, Step 4): Bridlington Town, Brighouse Town, Carlton Town, Cleethorpes Town, Consett, Dunston, Grantham Town, Grimsby Borough, Hebburn Town, Lincoln United, Long Eaton United, North Shields, Ossett United, Pontefract Collieries, Sheffield, Shildon, Stocksbridge Park Steels, Stockton Town, Tadcaster Albion, Worksop Town.

NPL Midlands Division (20 clubs, Step 4): Bedworth United, Boldmere St Michael’s, Cambridge City, Chasetown, Coleshill Town, Corby Town, Daventry Town, Dereham Town, Gresley Rovers, Halesowen Town, Harborough Town, Hinckley LR, Loughborough Dynamo, Shepshed Dynamo, Spalding United, Sporting Khalsa, St Neots Town, Stamford, Sutton Coldfield Town, Yaxley.

NPL West Division (20 clubs, Step 4): 1874 Northwich, Bootle, City of Liverpool, Clitheroe, Colne, Glossop North End, Hanley Town, Kidsgrove Athletic, Leek Town, Macclesfield, Mossley, Newcastle Town, Prescot Cables, Ramsbottom United, Runcorn Linnets, Skelmersdale United, Trafford, Widnes, Witton Albion, Workington.

ISTHMIAN LEAGUE

For the Pitching In Isthmian Premier we welcome back Billericay Town, and of course promoted sides Aveley, Canvey Island, Hastings United and Herne Bay. Apart from that, there are no surprises!

Pitching In Isthmian Premier Division, 2022-23

AveleyBillericay TownBishop’s StortfordBognor Regis TownBowers & PitseaBrightlingsea RegentCarshalton AthleticCanvey IslandCorinthian-CasualsCray WanderersEnfield TownFolkestone InvictaHaringey BoroughHastings UnitedHerne BayHornchurchHorshamKingstonianLewesMargatePotters Bar TownWingate & Finchley

Into the Pitching In Isthmian North, and we welcome promoted sides Gorleston, New Salamis and Wroxham, as well as relegated sides East Thurrock United and Lowestoft Town. We’ve lost Dereham Town, who move to Northern Premier League Midlands.

Pitching In Isthmian North Division

AFC SudburyBasildon UnitedBrentwood TownBury TownCoggeshall TownEast Thurrock UnitedFelixstowe & Walton UnitedGorlestonGrays AthleticGreat Wakering RoversHashtag UnitedHeybridge SwiftsHullbridge SportsLowestoft TownMaldon & TiptreeNew SalamisStowmarket TownTilburyWitham TownWroxham

Into the Pitching In Isthmian South Central, and we see both Bracknell Town and Hanwell Town promoted to Pitching In Southern Premier South. Goodbye to Robins and Geordies, and the best of luck. We gain three promoted sides, Hanworth Villa, Southall and Walton & Hersham, whilst also see the addition of relegated Leatherhead and Merstham.

Pitching In Isthmian South Central

Ashford TownBasingstoke TownBedfont SportsBinfieldChertsey TownChipsteadGuernseyHanworth VillaLeatherheadMarlowMersthamNorthwoodSouth ParkSouthallSutton Common RoversThatcham TownTooting & Mitcham UnitedUxbridgeWalton & HershamWestfield