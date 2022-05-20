The new elected committee of the Organisation of Relatives of Missing Cypriots (UK) is as follows:
President – Nick Neokleous
Vice President – Tony Theodorou
General Secretary – Dr Savvas Hadjiphilippou
Assistant General Secretary – Gokay Ucar
Treasurer – Kyriacos Paschalis
Assistant Treasurer – Avraam Christou
Press & Public Relations – Louis Loizou
- Secretary – Costas Paul
Members – Georgia Antoniou, Elenitsa Andreou, Yiannis Kashimeri and Theoris Theodoulou.
ORMC (UK) was founded in April 1983 by relatives of Missing Cypriots living in the UK. It campaigns for the British Government to take a more active and responsible role towards the missing persons issue and ensure that. The organisation wants to see the determination of the fate of all who went missing in Cyprus during the periods 1963/4 and 1974.
Over 900 people remain missing since Turkey invaded and occupied 37% of Cyprus in 1974. The missing persons issue is a humanitarian tragedy that remains unresolved after all these years.
Aims:
- Coordinate the efforts of the relatives of the missing persons and all those who campaign for the solution of the problem.
- Lobby people and institutions that are in a position to contribute towards determining the fate of the missing persons.
- Inform the British public about the plight of the missing persons and the suffering of their relatives.
- Collect and record any information that can help determine the fate of the missing persons.