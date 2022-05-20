The new elected committee of the Organisation of Relatives of Missing Cypriots (UK) is as follows:

President – Nick Neokleous

Vice President – Tony Theodorou

General Secretary – Dr Savvas Hadjiphilippou

Assistant General Secretary – Gokay Ucar

Treasurer – Kyriacos Paschalis

Assistant Treasurer – Avraam Christou

Press & Public Relations – Louis Loizou

Secretary – Costas Paul

Members – Georgia Antoniou, Elenitsa Andreou, Yiannis Kashimeri and Theoris Theodoulou.

ORMC (UK) was founded in April 1983 by relatives of Missing Cypriots living in the UK. It campaigns for the British Government to take a more active and responsible role towards the missing persons issue and ensure that. The organisation wants to see the determination of the fate of all who went missing in Cyprus during the periods 1963/4 and 1974.

Over 900 people remain missing since Turkey invaded and occupied 37% of Cyprus in 1974. The missing persons issue is a humanitarian tragedy that remains unresolved after all these years.

Aims: