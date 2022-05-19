Detectives are renewing appeals for information following the fatal stabbing of a man in Barnet.

They have today released CCTV footage of two cars and a group of people they need to identify in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson, from the Specialist Crime Command, said: “We have made a number of arrests in connection with Olsi’s murder, and two men have now been charged. However, there are more people we need to speak with, who were at the flat at the time of this stabbing.

“I am urging anyone with information to come forward. If you were there, do the right thing and contact my team.

“Olsi’s family deserve answers. We will get those answers – it is only a matter of time.”

Police were called by paramedics shortly before 03:00hrs on Wednesday, 11 May after receiving reports of an injured man in a flat off High Road, N20.

Officers attended with paramedics and found 30-year-old Olsi Kuka with stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services Olsi was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Officers remain in contact with his family and are providing them with support.

Olsi’s father, Mehdi Kuka, said: “We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved Olsi so far from home. He was a loving son, hardworking and very friendly and never harmed anyone and was so humble. We appeal to the public to assist the police in catching the others responsible for his murder.”

Detective Superintendent Ray Keating, from the North West Command Unit, which covers Barnet, said: “I would like to offer my condolences to Olsi’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the local community for their understanding and co-operation whilst this investigation progresses.

“My officers are there for you 24/7; you will continue to see a visible presence in the area, and I would encourage you to speak with them if you have any concerns.”

A 35-year-old man was initially arrested in connection with the investigation but was later released with no further action to be taken against him.

On Saturday, 14 May, officers arrested two men – aged 23 and 25 – and a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of murder.

The men were subsequently charged with murder; the woman has been bailed to a date in mid-June.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8358 0200 or the non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference CAD 655/11May.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.