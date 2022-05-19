Join NEPOMAK UK on Facebook for a live sustainability webinar Monday 23rd May 2022 at 7pm.

Guest speakers include: Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom, Rt. Hon Theresa Villiers; and Republic of Cyprus Commissioner for the Environment, Ms Klelia Vasiliou.

We will be discussing:

UK-CY Sustainability initiatives

Plans for natural resources, disrupted or complicated by Turkey’s illegal occupation of Cyprus

Paris Climate Agreement

You can join the event via NEPOMAK UK’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NEPOMAK.UK