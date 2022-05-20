Canadian-Greek actor, director, scriptwriter and producer Nia Vardalos is preparing to film My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 in Corfu.

Shooting will take place throughout Greece and the filming crew will be in Corfu from 5 July to 3 August.

Nia revealed that she has finished the script for the third movie in the rom-com franchise. In a photo posted on social media with co-stars Lainie Kazan, Louis Mandylor and Gia Carides, she shared that the film is dedicated to the late Michael Constantine, who portrayed her father, Gus.

She captioned the photo: “Friends in real life are why our films are so much fun to make,” adding that the four of them “gathered to honour the memory of Michael Constantine, may he rest in peace.”

“He had told me he wouldn’t be able to join us for the third film and his wish was that we go on. I wrote the screenplay to reflect Michael’s decision and will always treasure his last messages to me, hoping we were filming soon,” she continued.

Jokingly writing to stop calling her mum to ask her to be in the third film or sharing their plot ideas, she confirmed, “the script is finished. ✏️ (And no Toula and Ian are not grandparents!).”

“We miss you Michael, thank you for bringing my words to life with such passion and accuracy, you will always be with us,” she concluded.