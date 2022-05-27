A murder investigation is under way following the death of a man in Finchley.

Police were called at 04:05hrs on Friday, 27 May to reports of a fight on Ballards Lane in West Finchley.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and a man was found with a neck injury. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene.

The death is being treated as suspicious and officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at a north London police station.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a tragic incident and we are carrying out a number of enquiries to piece together the circumstances that led to this man losing his life. We are in the process of identifying him so his next of kin can be informed.

“A team of detectives will be in the area today as they collect CCTV and other evidence from the scene and nearby. They have already spoken to several witnesses but I would encourage anyone else with information to contact us immediately.”

Superintendent Tania Martin, from the local policing team in Barnet, said: “I understand the concern this will cause within the community and I would like to reassure the public that we will have additional officers in the area over the coming days to respond to anything that may be worrying you.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 879/27May. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.