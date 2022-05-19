Oxana Savva, who lives in Cyprus, in a refugee camp in Larnaca, with her Cypriot husband and four underage children, is appealing to the government to mediate so that the body of her 29-year-old son, who was killed in Mariupol fighting at the side of the Russian-speakers in Donetsk, will be transferred to Cyprus.

The woman said she was informed that her son was killed in a grenade explosion in Mariupol on 14 April, even though no photo or his personal belongings have been sent to her.

Her son, from her first marriage, was living with her in Cyprus until 2009 when his father died. He left to attend his father’s funeral but then stayed there to be with his grandparents. When they died he started preparing his papers to come to Cyprus but then the war started and he wanted to participate.

The woman pointed out that she did not want her son to be buried in a mass grave. If he is indeed dead, she is appealing to the Cyprus Government to mediate so that he is returned to Cyprus.

