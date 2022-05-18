Metropolitan Police officers will be taking part in a football match against members of a local youth group at Barnet FC’s stadium on Sunday, 22 May.

A team from Victory Youth Group (VYG) will take on a team of Met officers at The Hive London, Camrose Avenue, at 15:00hrs.

Organisers are hoping to attract a crowd of more than 3,000 people for the event.

Acting Police Sergeant Patrick Lawrence, who works in Project Horizons, which works with young people in Brent, said: “This is set to be a very special event and we would like to invite the local community to come and watch the match.

“Young people can often be wary of police officers and we are working hard to improve that relationship.

“Sport, in particular football, has a tremendous power to bring people to together and I’m hoping we can get a large crowd at this event.”

The VYG aims to encourage youths to be the difference in their communities and take part in a range of activities including music, drama and sports.

PC Mamdouh Abdelkader, one of the organisers of the event, said: “We’re hoping this will be a fantastic event that will bring the whole community together.

“We are also currently recruiting new police officers and we welcome applications from people of all backgrounds.”

For more information about careers in the Met go to https://www.met.police.uk/car/…

