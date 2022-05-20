The latest single release from the phenomenal voice of Ageliki Darra titled Mberdemenoi Aggeloi is available now.

The zeimbekiko track instantly captivates the audience; it features the sound of the laterna and bouzouki, which together with Ageliki’s vocal performance, inspires us with an authentic interpretation of Greek music.

The music for the latest single has been composed by Panos Kapiris with lyrics by Maria Kapiri. Panagiotis Brakoulias conducted the production and instrumentation of the single.

The music video, shot in Vurona, Greece, was directed by Vaggelis Tsaousopoulos. View it at https://youtu.be/7BOJsT59-EQ

Mberdemenoi Aggeloi is released by Viral Music Group and Yellow Music Entertainment.