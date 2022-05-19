Detectives investigating an altercation on-board a District line train between Blackfriars and Mansion House are today appealing for further information.

At 4.30pm on Sunday 24 April, an altercation broke out between two men on the train. One of the men was then bitten on the arm by the other man’s dog.

He was treated in hospital for the bite to his arm and wounds to his chest.

The owner of the dog is described as around 60 years old, white, of slim build and with grey hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing a white puffer jacket, with a black bag over his shoulder, and glasses with a black cord around his neck.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to assist their enquiries.

Witnesses, or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 339 of 24/04/22.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.