Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in Finsbury Park.

Officers were called at 11:12hrs on Monday, 30 May to Pemberton Road junction with Wightman Road, N4.

A pedestrian, who is believed to be a road worker, had been in a collision with a road cleaning lorry.

Officers, London’s Air Ambulance and LAS attended, but despite efforts of paramedics the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and has assisted police with the ongoing investigation.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating the circumstances. They are particularly keen to hear from any witnesses who saw the collision, or captured it on CCTV.

Any witnesses yet to speak with police are asked to call the SCIU on 02082469855 quoting 2386/30MAY22