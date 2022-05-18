Firstly, at just before 7.30pm, a man entered a petrol station shop on Hoddesdon High Street and demanded staff hand over money, this was refused and the man fled (41/38147/22).

Then at around 7.40pm, a man entered the Post Office, High Road, Broxbourne and staff were told to hand over money and again this was denied before the man made off (41/38149/22).

In both instances the man was holding a bag in which he suggested he had a weapon. No weapon was seen in either incident.

Shane Parker, aged 47, of Macers Court, Broxbourne has been charged with two counts of attempted robbery. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at St Albans Magistrates court tomorrow (Wednesday 18 May).

