Police were called at around 4.25pm yesterday afternoon (Monday 16 May) to reports that three vehicles – a van, a car and a motorcycle – had been involved in a collision on Barnet Road.

The fire service and the ambulance service were also called to the scene. Temporary road closures were put in place to allow emergency services access.

The drivers of the van and the car were taken to hospital via land ambulance with injuries that were not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital via air ambulance with serious injuries. He remains in hospital at this time.

PC Stewart Robertson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a serious collision on a busy road, which took place right before peak rush hour times. We believe that several people would have seen this collision taking place, or witnessed the events leading up to it or immediately after.

“If you did, and have not yet been in contact with police, please get in touch as soon as possible. Any information, even something that may seem relatively minor or insignificant, could be key to progressing our investigation.

“I would also like to ask anyone who was driving in the vicinity of Barnet Way around the time specified who has a dash cam fitted to their vehicle, to review the footage and send us anything you think may be of note.”

You can email PC Robertson, report information online, use online web chat, or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference ISR 464 of 17 May.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website (opens in new window).

